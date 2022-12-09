Man charged after months after deadly crash in Otsego County

(WBNG) -- New York State Police charged a Montgomery County man in connection to a July 2022 one-vehicle crash that killed a person.

State Police said Brian T. Christman, 22, was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony. He was also charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

On July 23, around 2 a.m., troopers responded to the fatal crash on Shacktown Mountain Road in the Town of Pittsfield, NY. The passenger of the vehicle, Payton Stirone, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Christman was driving at the time of the crash and was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Christman was arrested on Dec. 9

