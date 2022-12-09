Man charged after months after deadly crash in Otsego County

(Source: MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York State Police charged a Montgomery County man in connection to a July 2022 one-vehicle crash that killed a person.

State Police said Brian T. Christman, 22, was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony. He was also charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

On July 23, around 2 a.m., troopers responded to the fatal crash on Shacktown Mountain Road in the Town of Pittsfield, NY. The passenger of the vehicle, Payton Stirone, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Christman was driving at the time of the crash and was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Christman was arrested on Dec. 9

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside
Binghamton Police investigating situation that prompted SWAT response downtown
Johnson City Police shutdown illegitimate weed shop
Johnson City Police investigating multiple shots fired incident
A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two...
Elementary school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say

Latest News

Kenny Chesney to perform at the 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Kenny Chesney to perform at the 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Kenny Chesney to perform at the 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Binghamton man sentenced to more than 70 years to life in prison for murder
Highlights: Sidney vs. Greene (boys’ basketball)