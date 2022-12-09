Nice end to week
Snow is likely Sunday
Today: Early clouds give way to afternoon sun. High: 35-41.
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low: 20-26.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 37-43.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24-28.
Sunday: Snow likely. Trace-3″. High: 35. Low: 29.
Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 34. Low: 16.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 36. Low: 20.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 34. Low: 23.
Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 35. Low: 29.
Forecast Discussion:
A nice is expected across the area as high pressure builds in. After a cloudy start, sun will begin to appear in the late morning and remain as we head into the evening. Highs will be in the upper-30s to the low-40s in some spots. Tonight will be cold and clear, with lows in the low-20s.
The weekend starts off dry, with sunshine early before clouds start to build in ahead of the next system. Temperatures for most will rise into the low-40s. Snow showers are looking more likely as we go through the day Sunday, as a low-pressure system pushing through the Ohio River Valley nears the area. This will NOT be a heavy snowfall event, with most seeing 1-3″ of snow, with higher elevations seeing close to 4″. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Next week will be quiet and seasonable with highs in the low-to-30s with partly-to-mostly sunny skies.
