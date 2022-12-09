Nice end to week

Today: Early clouds give way to afternoon sun. High: 35-41.

(WBNG)

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low: 20-26.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 37-43.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24-28.

Sunday: Snow likely. Trace-3″. High: 35. Low: 29.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 34. Low: 16.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 36. Low: 20.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 34. Low: 23.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 35. Low: 29.

Forecast Discussion:

A nice is expected across the area as high pressure builds in. After a cloudy start, sun will begin to appear in the late morning and remain as we head into the evening. Highs will be in the upper-30s to the low-40s in some spots. Tonight will be cold and clear, with lows in the low-20s.

The weekend starts off dry, with sunshine early before clouds start to build in ahead of the next system. Temperatures for most will rise into the low-40s. Snow showers are looking more likely as we go through the day Sunday, as a low-pressure system pushing through the Ohio River Valley nears the area. This will NOT be a heavy snowfall event, with most seeing 1-3″ of snow, with higher elevations seeing close to 4″. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Next week will be quiet and seasonable with highs in the low-to-30s with partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.