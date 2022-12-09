Some weekend snow on the way

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 20-26

Saturday: Sunny. High: 38-43

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low: 25-30

Sunday: Snow likely. Accumulations by late in the day range from 1-4″ with a couple isolated higher totals in the Catskills. High: 35, Low: 25

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is settling into the region and will provide a quiet, cold night, along with a nice sunny day Saturday.

Low pressure slides through Sunday and brings light snow through the day. Snowfall accumulations will range from a trace to 3 or 4 inches by late in the day. There is a chance a few higher accumulations may fall in the Catskills. Snow moves in late morning and may continue through most of the day.

Monday through Wednesday are quiet with highs in the low to mid 30s.

By late next week, Thursday and Friday, some early indications are of a potential coastal storm that would have the potential to bring more snow to our region. Stay with WBNG through the weekend and be sure to download the WBNG STORMTRACK 12 weather app for further information.

