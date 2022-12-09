SUNY Oneonta to become university

ONEONTA, NY (WBNG) -- SUNY Oneonta will become a university next year.

The college announced that it will be designated a university effective Jan. 23, 2022. It will now be officially known as the “State University of New York at Oneonta” as opposed to the State University of New York College at Oneonta.

“This is a significant moment in our history,” said SUNY Oneonta President Alberto J.F. Cardelle said. “Designation as a university will strengthen the future of our institution and boost prospects for enrollment, especially among international and graduate students. It showcases our commitment to progress and more accurately signifies the structure and rigor of our academic offerings.”

The college said it will hold a celebration ceremony with the community on Jan. 25, 2023. Which is also the first day of the spring semester.

