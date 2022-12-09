Village of Waverly recreation director pleads guilty to altering and destroying Village records, diverting funds

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- According to a statement released by the New York State Comptroller’s Office, David Shaw, the former parks and recreation director of the Village of Waverly pleaded guilty to official misconduct for destroying and altering Village of Waverly Recreation League records.

Shaw was sentenced to one-year conditional discharge and paid full restitution of $16,525 in connection with his crimes. This plea was a result of a joint investigation between DiNapoli’s Office, Tioga County D.A. and the New York State Police.

“Mr. Shaw shamelessly altered records to cover up his misappropriation of money meant to support the children of his community for his own benefit,” said DiNapoli. “I thank Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin and the New York State Police for partnering with my office to hold Mr. Shaw accountable for betraying the public trust.”

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said: “Mr. Shaw falsified village records and stole funds intended to enrich our youth and communities for his own selfishness. This investigation should serve as a reminder that defrauding of any amount will be met with multi-agency collaborative investigations resulting in indictments and arrests. I commend the State Comptroller’s Office and the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for their partnership in this investigation.”

Shaw, 67, of Sayre, PA, was responsible for collecting funds for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments, and field trips.

A forensic analysis and review of recreation records found that Shaw collected cash regularly, but failed to deposit all funds into village accounts, and $16,525 in cash collected by Shaw between November 2015 and August 2018, was unaccounted for.

Shaw confessed to misappropriating $16,525 in village funds during his employment at the village. Shaw further admitted that from May 2018 through June 2018, he altered and destroyed receipts and records of the Village of Waverly Recreation Department to cover the $16,525 he diverted.

He has served as recreation director since 2015. In connection with his guilty plea, Shaw resigned from his position with the village effective November 11, 2022.

Shaw was sentenced by Judge Richard Gorman in the Village of Waverly Court.

