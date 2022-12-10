High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-9-22)
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from Friday, December 9:
Boys’ Basketball:
Ithaca - 85, Vestal - 55
Owego - 63, Binghamton - 60
Newark Valley - 43, Watkins Glen - 53
Athens (PA) - 56, Johnson City - 72
Newfield - 73, Norwich - 45
Girls’ Basketball:
Maine-Endwell - 53, Elmira - 67
Johnson City - 65, Corning - 59
Norwich - 26, Sidney - 47
Watkins Glen - 25, Newark Valley - 42
Union-Endicott - 59, Horseheads - 48
Vestal - 49, Ithaca - 43
