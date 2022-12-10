High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-9-22)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from Friday, December 9:

Boys’ Basketball:

Ithaca - 85, Vestal - 55

Owego - 63, Binghamton - 60

Newark Valley - 43, Watkins Glen - 53

Athens (PA) - 56, Johnson City - 72

Newfield - 73, Norwich - 45

Girls’ Basketball:

Maine-Endwell - 53, Elmira - 67

Johnson City - 65, Corning - 59

Norwich - 26, Sidney - 47

Watkins Glen - 25, Newark Valley - 42

Union-Endicott - 59, Horseheads - 48

Vestal - 49, Ithaca - 43

