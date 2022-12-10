Johnson City Fire Department urges residents to stay safe during holiday season

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Fire Department wants to make sure residents continue to keep themselves, and their loved ones safe.

Fire Marshall for the Johnson City Fire Department Bob Blakeslee said during the winter, house fires tend to increase due to heaters and candles being left unattended.

He said fire safety is often overlooked during the holidays because of people’s busy schedules as they prepare for festivities.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, or Christmas day are some of the busiest days for home fires throughout the United States so most of them tend to be caused by candles the average about seven thousand home fires throughout the year caused by candles throughout the us over the last decade,” said Bob Blakeslee.

He said it’s important to remember to keep objects away from lit fires and to continue checking fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

