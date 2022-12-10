Snow arrives Sunday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow late. Low: 26-31.

Sunday: Snow likely. Snowfall accumulations will be between 1″-4″, localized higher amounts in Catskills. High: 32-36.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with lingering snow. Low: 27-32.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34. Low: 16.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 32. Low: 15.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33. Low: 19.

Thursday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 36. Low: 30.

Friday: Chance of snow. High: 34. Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 35. Low: 24.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will gradually build in tonight ahead of the next system that will fully push across the region Sunday. With the clouds, temperatures will only fall into the upper-20s, with snow developing late.

Sunday will feature widespread light snow as a low-pressure system moves through. Snowfall accumulations will be on the light side, with most seeing 1″-4″ of fresh snow, although locations in higher elevations could see upwards of 5″-6″. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan counties.

The week will start off on a quiet note, with a weak area of high-pressure building in. Some sunshine will peak through some pesky clouds on Monday, before more widespread sunshine on Tuesday. More clouds build in Wednesday, but it will remain dry. Highs for all three days will be in the low-to-mid 30s.

Late next week, we are seeing some early signs that we could see a coastal low that could bring more snow to the area Thursday-Friday. Stay with WBNG throughout the week, and download the WBNG Stormtrack 12 weather app for updates.

