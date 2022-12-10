“Together For Ukraine’ holds event to acknowledge contribution towards war relief in Ukraine

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Together for Ukraine hosted an event this evening at the Polish Community Center in Johnson city, to reflect and acknowledge our community’s contribution toward war relief efforts in Ukraine.

Through various fundraisers this year, several shipments of humanitarian and medical aid were delivered to Ukrainian hospitals, churches, and other non-profits for distribution.

The funds raised at Spiedie Fest, LUMA, and benefit concerts for Ukraine were used to purchase two ambulance vehicles as well.

12 News Spoke with Stephan Wasylko, Chairman of Saint John’s Church about helping spread awareness for Ukraine and their fight overseas.

“Unfortunately, we cannot be on the front lines helping the soldiers and them in Ukraine. But we are doing everything possible that we can do to increase awareness about the situation in Ukraine. It’s a war that’s been going on for eight years, and it’s just registered in the US in the last eight nine months now.” said Stephan Wasylko.

Together for Ukraine and many other organizations around the area are preparing for more upcoming events to benefit Ukraine with the war overseas.

