Annual Santa Run 5k returns to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Southern Tier residents laced up their running shoes and gathered in Downtown Binghamton Sunday for the annual Santa Run 5K.

Coordinator for the run, Kristen Coppola, said many runners had the opportunity to dress up in festive Christmas costumes as they run for a great cause with Santa Claus. She said this event has been running for 12 years and all proceeds of the fundraiser benefit St. John’s school.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year for St. John’s school and families look forward to this every year,” said Coppola. “We get the same group of people coming back year after year for the event.”

She said she is thankful for all the sponsors who helped bring this event together for another year.

