Black Bears extend winning streak to four games with 6-3 win over Delaware on Teddy Bear Toss Night

Binghamton Black Bears captain Jake Schultz celebrates with a teddy bear after his team scored...
Binghamton Black Bears captain Jake Schultz celebrates with a teddy bear after his team scored their first goal in their win over Delaware on Saturday.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - On Teddy Bear Toss Night, it took just 12 seconds for the fans to throw their stuffed animals onto the ice. Tyler Gjurich scored in the opening seconds as fans at Visions Arena threw teddy bears onto the ice to celebrate as the Binghamton Black Bears won their 4th straight game with a 6-3 decision over the Delaware Thunder.

Later in the first period Mac Lewis scored to give the Black Bears a two goal advantage at the first intermission.

Then, in the second period, Denis Gafarov scored for Delaware to bring it back within a goal. But then Tyson Kirkby scored in the second and Taylor Cutting netted a goal to start the third to make it 4-1 Binghamton.

The Thunder kept scoring to make it close, but additional goals from Kirkby and Gjurich in the final minutes allowed the Black Bears to pull away.

Next up for Binghamton they host the Watertown Wolves on Friday at 7 p.m. at Visions Arena.

