Johnson City Police Department host third annual ' Shop with a Cop’ event

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department held their third annual “Shop with a Cop” event for kids in the community, just in time for the holidays.

Community Engagement Officer for JCPD, Jay Peets, said in participation with Johnson City Wal-Mart and the JC Connects program -- over 20 children from Johnson City elementary schools met with officers in front of the store. He said each year children are excited to be a part of this event, and they were presented with a gift card and had the opportunity to partake in a unique shopping experience with officers from the department.

“The children are very excited and thankful and appreciative to have a chance to do something like this,” said Peets. “Being able to now have something under their Christmas tree, that maybe they wouldn’t prior to this event is very special to them and us.”

He said he is thankful for all of those who helped bring this exciting event back again for a third year.

