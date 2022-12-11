Snow ends Monday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low: 24-29.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning flakes. High: 29-35.

Monday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Low: 10-16.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 31. Low: 17.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 30. Low: 18.

Thursday: Cloudy with mixed showers late. High: 34. Low: 29.

Friday: Chance of snow. High: 35. Low: 28.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early. High: 33. Low: 16.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 26. Low: 12.

Forecast Discussion:

Snow showers will linger as we head into the night, but additional accumulations will be minor. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 20s.

After some early morning flakes, the rest of Monday will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low-30s. Clearing will occur during the night, which will allow for overnight lows to fall into the mid-teens. Wednesday will be quiet for the most part, with highs in the low-30s with partly sunny skies before increasing clouds during the night.

Confidence is growing that a potential coastal system will give us more snowfall as we head into the late week. The uncertainty is still high, as we are still 5 days out. But some snow is expected Thursday-Saturday. Stay with WBNG during the week and don’t forget to download the WBNG Stormtrack 12 weather app for more information and updates.

The weekend after the snow is quiet, but it will cool down, as highs on Sunday will reach only into the mid-20s.

