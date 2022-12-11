Snow ends Monday

Still watching end of week snow potential
By Connor Thompson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low: 24-29.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning flakes. High: 29-35.

d
d(WBNG)

Monday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Low: 10-16.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 31. Low: 17.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 30. Low: 18.

Thursday: Cloudy with mixed showers late. High: 34. Low: 29.

Friday: Chance of snow. High: 35. Low: 28.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early. High: 33. Low: 16.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 26. Low: 12.

Forecast Discussion:

Snow showers will linger as we head into the night, but additional accumulations will be minor. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 20s.

After some early morning flakes, the rest of Monday will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low-30s. Clearing will occur during the night, which will allow for overnight lows to fall into the mid-teens. Wednesday will be quiet for the most part, with highs in the low-30s with partly sunny skies before increasing clouds during the night.

Confidence is growing that a potential coastal system will give us more snowfall as we head into the late week. The uncertainty is still high, as we are still 5 days out. But some snow is expected Thursday-Saturday. Stay with WBNG during the week and don’t forget to download the WBNG Stormtrack 12 weather app for more information and updates.

The weekend after the snow is quiet, but it will cool down, as highs on Sunday will reach only into the mid-20s.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUNY Oneonta to become university
Endicott man arrested on gun charges
Kenny Chesney to perform at the 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Man charged after months after deadly crash in Otsego County
Binghamton man sentenced to more than 70 years to life in prison for murder

Latest News

Snow arrives Sunday
ELEVATION COULD PLAY A ROLE
Some weekend snow on the way
A FEW INCHES OF ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE
Some weekend snow on the way
Nice end to week