2 former drug dealers to face prison time

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Two former drug dealers will go to prison after pleading guilty in Broome County Court Monday.

First, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Robert W. Randolph, 53, of Endicott, entered a guilty plea to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

The district attorney office noted that deputies conducted a search of 121 E Main St. in the village of Endicott, where Randolph was residing. Police recovered a quantity of methamphetamine that Randolph admitted he intended to sell.

Randolph was on parole for a 2019 drug conviction in Broome County. He will be sentenced to five years in prison when he is sentenced on March 3, 2023.

The district attorney’s office also noted the guilty of plea of Joshua J. Bonker, 39, of Kirkwood.

The office said Booker plead guilty to felony attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree. On March 2, 2021, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 1455 State Route 11 in Kirkwood where Bonker was residing. Police recovered quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.

Bonker, who has a 2012 conviction in Broome County for felony attempted grand larceny, was sentenced to two years in New York State prison.

