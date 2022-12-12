Developing: Lockouts lifted after deputies arrest suspect

(WBNG) -- Multiple school districts in Broome County had their lockouts lifted after a suspect of an unknown crime had been caught by Broome County sheriff’s deputies.

Schools, such as the Whitney Point and Chenango Valley school districts, underwent lockouts Monday morning citing safety concerns coming out of Village of Whitney Point. The specific issue was never revealed by the schools.

Broome County Sheriff David Harder confirmed with 12 News that a suspect had been caught, but as of 2 p.m., the suspect, who was not named, has yet to be charged. The details of any crimes were also not revealed.

Sheriff Harder said the schools were never in any danger and the situation was confined to the Chenango Valley area. Harder also said social media played a part in fabricating the details of the situation.

UHS Wilson Medical Center and UHS Binghamton General Hospital also issued lockouts for their facilities although they noted there have been no specific threats made to them.

This story has been updated to reflect new information from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

