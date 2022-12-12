Developing: Schools, UHS hospitals enter lockouts over unknown concern, deputies investigating

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Whitney Point School District and the Chenango Valley School Districts have entered lockouts at their schools due to a “potential safety concern” within the community.

A message about the concern was posted on the Whitney Point district website around 10 a.m. but it did not share specific details. The district said police informed it of a “safety concern” regarding an individual outside of the school in the community.

Chenango Valley CSD posted a similar message on its website around noon.

Meanwhile, UHS Wilson Medical Center and UHS Binghamton General Hospital have also issued lockouts for their facilities although there have been no specific threats made to them. The facilities said law enforcement alerted them of a “suspicious person in the community.”

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office told 12 News it is investigating the situation but could not confirm details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

