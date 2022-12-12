Developing: Whitney Point schools go into lock out over ‘community concern’

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The Whitney Point School District has entered a lockout at its schools due to a “potential safety concern” within the community.

A message about the concern was posted on the district website but it does not share specific details about the concern. Police have been asked to direct attention to the schools.

12 News has reached out to New York State Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUNY Oneonta to become university
Endicott man arrested on gun charges
A Massachusetts mother's triplet sons decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps.
Teen triplets to serve in U.S. Marine Corps after high school
Annual Santa Run 5k returns to Binghamton
Snow arrives Sunday

Latest News

Highlights: Chenango Valley/Windsor vs. Maine-Endwell (ice hockey)
Annual Santa Run 5k returns to Binghamton
Johnson City Police Department host third annual ' Shop with a Cop’ event
Highlights: Harpursville vs. Windsor (girls’ basketball)