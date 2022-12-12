Developing: Whitney Point schools go into lock out over ‘community concern’

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The Whitney Point School District has entered a lockout at its schools due to a “potential safety concern” within the community.

A message about the concern was posted on the district website but it does not share specific details about the concern. Police have been asked to direct attention to the schools.

12 News has reached out to New York State Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.