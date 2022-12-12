Get ready for more snow!

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.25″ 20% High 34 (30-36) Wind N 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

We’ll keep clouds and some snow showers in the forecast today as the low that gave us our weekend snow

exits. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. With fresh snow on the ground, it’s going to get cold.

Seasonably cold Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Things get interesting again Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Two lows, one over the Midwest, the

other along the coast will give us a wintry mix of snow, rain and ice.

We’ll be cold with a few lingering snow showers Sunday.

