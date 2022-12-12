United Way of Broome County names new executive director

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County has named Paula Perna to be its new executive director.

Perna will replace the role that was formerly held by LoriAnne Welch, who retired.

United Way noted that Perna is a United States Navy Veteran and has worked in high education, nonprofit and government sectors aiding families, youth and seniors across Broome County and in New York State.

She has worked at the United Way of Broome County since 2017 as the Senior Director of Community Initiatives & Planning.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey at the United Way of Broome County and am honored to have the opportunity to lead this organization in continuing to work collaboratively across the community to create real positive change,” Perna said. “I feel fortunate to be starting this role with a committed, passionate staff and dedicated Board of Directors. I look forward to working with our generous donors, nonprofits, and other stakeholders and believe that the sky is the limit for all we can accomplish together.”

Perna has a degree from Binghamton University.

