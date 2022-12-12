Woman arrested in child abuse investigation in Lisle

LISLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the Town of Lisle following a complaint of child abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jordan E. Smith, 30, was charged with aggravated sexual abuse in the second degree and assault in the second degree, both charges are felonies. Smith was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Authorities said deputies received information regarding possible child abuse and opened an investigation. Smith was arrested on Dec. 7 as a result.

Details about the investigation were not revealed.

