Binghamton burglar headed to state prison

By Luke Meade
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a statement released by the district attorneys office, In Broome County Court Frank V. Criscitello, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison plus 5 years post release supervision after having entered a plea of guilty to felony Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree.

Criscitello admitted that on the 9th of March 2022 he broke into a residence on Vermont Avenue in the City of Binghamton and stole money and jewelry.

A Binghamton Police investigation tracked the stolen jewelry to Criscitello.  Criscitello, had a previous 2018 felony conviction for narcotics possession in Sullivan County.

“The Binghamton Police Department Detective Division continues to pursue criminals who endanger our community.  Citizens should be able to feel safe in their own homes,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.  

The case was prosecuted by the Broome County District Attorney’s Office Violent Crimes Bureau.

