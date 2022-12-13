Complex system coming our way

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Geminid meteor shower peaks. Wide range in temperatures possible. Low: 5-16

Wednesday: Sun with increasing clouds. High: 25-30

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Low: 17-22

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is settling into the region and will provide a quiet, cold night. Lows likely range from the single digits to mid-teens. The Geminid meteor shower occurs tonight so look up after dark, especially overnight! You may see a few meteors.

GEMINIDS TONIGHT
GEMINIDS TONIGHT(WBNG)

A storm develops Thursday and snow is expected to arrive through the afternoon and continue overnight into Friday. Depending on how the storm tracks, some wintry mix, or rain, could develop overnight and Friday. Please monitor the forecast. There is a chance that there could be 6″ or more of TOTAL snowfall accumulation by Friday evening. As it stands right now, Tuesday evening, it looks like the ‘most likely’ range of accumulations will be 4-8″. Storm track changes, elevation and mixing/no mixing would impact these totals.

Next weekend looks seasonable with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

