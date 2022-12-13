Deputies arrest man driving stolen vehicle from Syracuse

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said one person was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it charged 39-year-old Roland M. McIntyre of Binghamton with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a class D felony.

He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree. These are charges are misdemeanors.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy spotted McIntyre driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Syracuse on Nov. 23.

The deputy followed McIntyre until backup units were summoned to his location. He then initiated a traffic stop on Prospect Street in Binghamton.

Authorities said McIntyre fled on foot upon pulling over to the side of the road. He was taken into custody a short time later.

The sheriff’s office noted that inside the vehicle was a bag that contained a collapsible Kel-Tec rifle, a loaded pistol magazine and other items.

McIntyre was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. He processed on the charges listed below and was ultimately turned over to Binghamton Police Department personnel to await arraignment in the City of Binghamton Court.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.