Late week storm expected to impact us

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Wide range in temperatures possible. Low: 7-16

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to sunny. High: 27-33

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear and cold. Low: 6-13

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is settling into the region and will provide a quiet, cold night. Lows likely range from the single digits to mid-teens.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be quiet with highs in the 20s to near 30. Both days bring some sun, but clouds increase later Wednesday.

A storm develops Thursday and snow is expected to arrive through the afternoon and continue overnight into Friday. Depending on how the storm tracks, some wintry mix, or rain, could develop overnight and Friday. Please monitor the forecast. There is a chance that there could be 6″ or more of TOTAL snowfall accumulation by Friday evening.

Next weekend looks seasonable with a chance of some snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

