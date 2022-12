BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The NoMa Community Center will host a Santa’s Workshop.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 at 30 Main St. in Binghamton.

Dec. 14 is the last day for donations! For more information, go here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.