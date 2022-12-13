Oh Christmas tree! Celebrate the holidays with environmentally friendly potted tree

Russell Farms offers sustainable potted Christmas trees during holiday season.
Russell Farms offers sustainable potted Christmas trees during holiday season.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRACKNEY, P.A. (WBNG) -- People can say goodbye to throwing out their fresh cut Christmas trees at the end of the holiday season and instead opt for a more sustainable option.

Over at Russell Farms, potted Christmas trees have become a hot commodity. People can purchase a potted tree, decorate it for the holidays and replant the tree outside once the holiday season concludes -- benefitting the environment.

“The price is about the same as a regular cut Christmas tree and this one is alive. You don’t have to worry about needles falling off in your house,” said Farm Manager Michael Russell. “Instead of taking a tree every year, you’re giving a tree every year. When you’re done with it, take it outside, leave it until springtime, plant it and you’ll have your own Christmas tree growing in your yard.”

Aside from these sustainable potted trees, Russell Farms also offers fresh cut wreaths and a variety of goodies inside their shop. The farm will soon be welcoming a new bakery next spring.

“If you come shop at our Brackney store you’ll see all the gift baskets we got, wreaths, we got the trees,” said Russell. “We offer a lot of stuff here. We also do gift baskets for businesses.”

Russell Farms’ Brackney location can be found at 1488 Hawleyton Road. For a full list of hours, head to Russell Farms Facebook page.

