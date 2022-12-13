The quiet before more snow

A cold December day
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 32 (28-34) Wind NW 3-8 mph

A lot of sunshine today, but it won’t help our temperatures. We’ll be seasonably cold today. We’ll see some

clouds tonight with partly cloudy skies.

A similar day Wednesday with a few more clouds. Partly cloudy during the day with increasing clouds Wednesday

night.

Things get interesting Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Two lows, one over the Midwest, the

other along the coast will give us a wintry mix of snow, rain and ice. Travel could be difficult

during this period. With snowfall of 5-10″ possible.

We’ll be cold with a few lingering snow showers Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday with highs near freezing.

