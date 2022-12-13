Syracuse wins 1st men’s soccer title, beats Indiana on penalty kicks

Syracuse celebrates after defeating Indiana in the NCAA college soccer tournament final in...
Syracuse celebrates after defeating Indiana in the NCAA college soccer tournament final in Cary, N.C., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.(AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Russell Shealy made two saves in an eight-round shootout and Amferny Sinclair scored the winner as No. 3 Syracuse beat 13th-seeded Indiana 7-6 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw Monday night for its first NCAA men’s soccer title.

It was the longest penalty shootout in the history of the College Cup. Indiana tied it at 2-all in the 80th minute before the title game went to overtime for the sixth time in nine years. After two scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions, each goalkeeper had a diving save in the second round before the next 10 players scored. Syracuse was playing in its first men’s soccer title match after setting a program record in the semifinals with its 18th win.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developing: Lockouts lifted after deputies arrest suspect
Weapons charges issued, 2 arrested after social media post spurs frenzy of school, business lockouts
Woman arrested in child abuse investigation in Lisle
2 former drug dealers to face prison time
United Way of Broome County names new executive director

Latest News

Top Ten Plays of 2022 High School Football Season
Johnson City's Qsan Tucker (15) intercepts a pass during his team's win over Susquehanna Valley.
Top Ten Plays of 2022 High School Football Season
Highlights: Chenango Valley/Windsor vs. Maine-Endwell (ice hockey)
Maine-Endwell's Bryan Cook (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during his...
Highlights: Chenango Valley/Windsor vs. Maine-Endwell (ice hockey)