Tenants Union demands change to addressing code violations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Residents of an apartment building were displaced after the property was condemned in November due to unsafe living conditions.

Binghamton resident Scott Payne has lived at 94 Walnut St. for the past five years. He said with such short notice and little money, he has nowhere to go. He said he is relying on a generator to help keep warm after all utilities have been shut off.

“It impacted me pretty bad, I lost everything basically,” said Scott Payne. “I have to cook like a camper, heat like a camper, that’s all on propane. If I didn’t have friends, I wouldn’t be able to do this as it is.”

Binghamton records indicate the building had repeated trash and garbage violations and was condemned due to plumbing, electrical and fire safety violations. About 52 calls were made to code enforcement since January 2022. Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said city resources were used to help clean up the building, and the landlord has been billed about $5,700 for that cleanup.

Lauren Baxter, who lived in the building for five months, said the landlord was asked many times to address these issues but failed to do so.

“He’s been asked numerous times about problems just in the time I was here,” said Baxter. “I know that for years there’s been issues, and he’s just never done anything about it. It just wasn’t important I guess, and a lot of people are suffering because of it.”

Both Scott Payne and Baxter said they have paid the full amount of rent while living in these conditions, even for the month the building was condemned. 12 News contacted the landlord, who said he planned to refund last month’s rent. However, Scott Payne said he still has yet to receive any refund.

In an email from Willa Payne, an attorney at Legal Services of Central New York, she stated this could be a possible Breach of Warranty of Habitability, which means every tenant has a right to a residence that is fit for human habitation free of any conditions that would be hazardous to their life, safety or health. If there is a breach of warranty, a tenant is entitled to an abatement or reduction in rent for the entire time the condition exists.

Willa Payne is not related to Scott.

Willa Payne also stated her office has seen an increase of landlords utilizing condemnation of their buildings to force tenants out without due process of law. Mayor Kraham said the city also recognizes these code violations as an issue.

“When you have individuals that are choosing between housing and maybe housing that is safe, they take risks,” said Mayor Kraham. “They put their family in situations where maybe the housing is not up to code. You have landlords that are making money off those families.”

To help combat these issues, Kraham said the city created an attorney position that prosecutes slumlords, as well as a task force dedicated to investigating unsafe housing conditions.

“By having a specific person focused on quality-of-life prosecution, they’re bringing these slumlords and bad landlords into court, they’re making them show up and really holding them accountable for not fixing up their property and not being a responsible landlord,” said Kraham.

Nate Hotchkiss of the Binghamton Tenants Union, a housing justice advocacy group, believes the city needs to take a different approach when it comes to code violations.

“I think not a lot of people realize Binghamton’s code department is willfully contributing to homelessness and housing instability with recurring practices,” he said.

Hotchkiss proposed the city should implement rental licensing, where landlords would be required to obtain a license that would include routine inspections of properties. If landlords do not pass inspections, then their license would be revoked -- preventing them from collecting rent.

He said the city adopting its own version of the Clean Hands legislation would also be beneficial.

“If they have any code violations, housing issues or charges related to housing, they can’t collect rent and can’t file evictions,” said Hotchkiss. “I think that would be more effective than what the code department is currently pursuing.”

The Binghamton Tenants Union said they are experiencing an uptick in code condemnation inquires, and it has been difficult to help displaced residents find housing due to a lack of affordable and family housing, as well as shelters being full or near capacity.

Mayor Kraham said he realizes this issue is a symptom of a lack of affordable housing in the community. He said construction of affordable housing units are underway in the city, but for residents like Scott Payne, time is of the essence.

“I’m stuck here trying to maintain this so I can find a place for myself and it’s not easy,” he said.

People interested in making donation for the residents as they try and relocate can find more information here.

A recent law called the “Tenant Safe Housing and Dignity Act” was passed by the Senate and Assembly in New York that would easily allow tenants to bring actions against landlords for housing violations, but that legislation has yet to be signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

