Top Ten Plays of 2022 High School Football Season

(WBNG) - Check out the top ten plays from the 2022 high school football season in the video above!

#10 - Spencer-Van Etten quarterback Jacek Teribury rips off a long touchdown run during his team’s loss to Walton

#9 - Johnson City wide receiver Dayzin Legare makes incredible catch along the sideline in Wildcats win over Vestal

#8 - Chenango Valley running back Landon White throws a touchdown to Brandon Hirst on a trick play in their squad’s loss to Chenango Forks

#7 - Tioga’s Drew Macumber returns interception for touchdown in Tigers state title win over Cambridge/Salem

#6 - Maine-Endwell quarterback Anthony Policare makes multiple defenders miss on TD run in state quarterfinal win over Homer

#5 - Union-Endicott’s Nick Lang returns a punt for a touchdown to provide the difference in his team’s win over rival Vestal

#4 - Vestal’s Liam Nealy goes through entire defense as he takes screen pass for a touchdown in Golden Bears victory over Lansingburg

#3 - Johnson City’s Qsan Tucker makes acrobatic interception and then returns it for a touchdown as the Wildcats beat Susquehanna Valley

#2 - Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso completes 99-yard touchdown pass to Jay Pipher in their team’s win over Cowanesque Valley

#1 - Maine-Endwell’s Ethan Sadler returns an interception 101 yards for a score as the Spartans beat Johnson City

