Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Lupo’s donate over $1900 to GiGi’s Playhouse

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Lupo’s teamed up to award a check to one local nonprofit organization making a difference in the community.

GiGi’s Playhouse of the Southern Tier received $1970.35 from the Rumble Ponies and Lupo’s.

The money was raised through a Binghamton Spiedie’s jersey auction that was held just this past season.

“We first heard about GiGi’s when they came to our Rotary Club and put on a program,” said Sam Lupo. “We had an opportunity to give back. I called the Rumble Ponies, and they knew the GiGi’s organization and the great work everyone does here -- we all agreed it was the perfect match.”

GiGi’s Playhouse Site Manager, Katie Whaley, said the organization will put the money towards its expansion into a new facility.

“We just launched our capital campaign, it’s called “Believe in our Build,” said Whaley. “This is going to go directly towards expanding our facility so we can expand programs and be able to impact more families.”

The playhouse plans to open its new location next fall, which will be located at the Oakdale Commons.

People can learn more about its expansion and how to donate to the project by following this link.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.