Broome County Sheriff’s Department donates No Shave November proceeds to Mercy House

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Department has donated funds from its “No Shave November” campaign to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

The sheriff’s department previously donated $500 to Mercy House at the beginning of November, now adding a $3,400 check to that donation.

“The sheriff allows us to grow facial hair, we just have to donate $50. We raise all the money, donate it to the Mercy House every year,” said Corrections Officer Robert Leonard. “We love being able to donate the money here because we know the people here are in need of it, and it allows us to help out the community.”

Mercy House is a care shelter that provides support to individuals and their families who are impacted by terminal illnesses.

