Cortland County Sheriff says there was ‘no threat’ to schools Wednesday

(WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said there were no threats made Wednesday morning toward schools despite reports of there being one.

The sheriff’s office said it interviewed the person who was accused of making the threat and determined that the statements that had been made were not accurate. Initial reports indicated that a vague threat was made at a Cincinnatus Dollar General and directed vaguely toward schools.

Several schools underwent a lockout for the second time in three days this week following the alleged threat.

Cortland County dispatchers told 12 News that districts were asked to resume their normal functions after law enforcement identified the person of interest early afternoon Wednesday.

But earlier, when the inaccurate reports first came out, the Norwich City School District, the Whitney Point School District, the Chenango Forks School District, the Chenango Valley School District, the Binghamton City School District, the Maine-Endwell School District, and Broome-Tioga BOCES and other schools issued lockouts out of precaution.

On Monday, multiple districts underwent a lockout after a social media livestream showed a man driving around wearing body armor and holding a weapon. Eventually, two men were charged following the situation.

Broome County Sheriff David Harder said schools that underwent a lockout Monday were not in any danger and any lockouts were not enforced by police agencies.

Wednesday is the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting. 26 people were killed.

