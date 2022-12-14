Crash on 201 Bridge caused traffic slowdowns Wednesday morning

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 201 Bridge over the Susquehanna River Wednesday morning.

Broome County dispatchers were unable to confirm if any injuries were involved in the crash, but said both vehicles remained on the bridge through 8:55 a.m. Additionally, multiple police officers were spotted on the bridge.

According to the 511NY map, traffic slowed across the south lane of the bridge from the area of Route 17 East to toward the Vestal Parkway.

The scene was clear by 9:15 a.m.

