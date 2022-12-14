December ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement campaign begins Dec. 15

NEW YORK (WBNG) - The holiday season is upon us, and as festivities ramp up, state and local law enforcement will be escalating efforts to crack down on impaired driving.

It’s a part of this month’s STOP-DWI ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, which begins Dec. 15 through Jan. 1.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said the reason for broadcasting the statewide measure is to serve as an educational opportunity, such as a reminder to have a plan on how to get home safely.

“All law enforcement across all 62 counties are going to really be out there in force,” said Schroeder. “The communication campaign is we’re giving people a chance to think about it, especially during this period of time during the holiday season.”

During last December’s campaign, the commissioner says 2,077 tickets were issued for impaired driving.

To help combat the issue this year, Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a proclamation appointing this month as STOP-DWI Month.

To further combat impaired driving, and since to-go alcohol is offered around the state, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is in the process of distributing stickers with safe driving messaging at bars and restaurants throughout New York.

Lindsay Tomidy, the western chair for the New York State STOP-DWI Association, said it’s a subtle reminder for folks to wait until they get home to have the drink.

“We want the restaurants and bars to be successful, we want businesses to succeed in the area,” said Tomidy. “We know that a lot of the bar and restaurant owners are not trying to put themselves in a position to have unsafe roadways. They too want people to get home safely. We value this partnership, I think, because it helps us expand on that general deterrent in a way that is respectual to those folks who are also being respectful to the roadways. It’s just a gentle reminder for people.”

If a bar or restaurant would like to get involved with the to-go drink sticker initiative, Tomidy said an owner can reach out to STOP-DWI or the restaurant or tavern association to get the supplies.

