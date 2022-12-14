Dry today, watching for storm Thursday

By Connor Thompson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold. Gusty at times. High: 25-30.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Low: 15-22.

Thursday: Snow develops SW to NE starting around noon. 2″-4″ by end of the day. High: 30-34.

(WBNG)

Friday: Snow continues. Chance of rain and sleet. Snowfall range 4-8″, with higher totals possible in higher elevations. High: 34. Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33. Low: 16.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 30. Low: 19.

Monday: Cloudy. Cold. High: 29. Low; 17.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 31. Low: 13.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a quiet day across the Southern Tier, as we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a bit chilly, with highs struggling to reach the upper-20s.

A storm develops Thursday, with snow expected to arrive around noon and continue into the day Friday. There is still some uncertainty regarding the exact path of the storm. Some mixing of rain and snow, along with sleet is possible. There is a good chance of over 6″ of snow TOTAL for many parts of the region. As of Wednesday morning, not much change has been made to the snowfall range, with 4″-8″ as the most likely outcome. Higher elevations will see more, and this number could change depending on the path of the system.

The weekend into next week will remain cloudy and cold, with highs reaching the upper-20s and low-30s.

