Here’s some tips on how you can safely travel in the snow

(WBNG) -- Accumulating snowfall is in the forecast for Thursday into Friday.

Due to the impending storm, Broome County Sheriff David Harder is sharing travel tips in case you must take the roads on the snow.

Limit your travel if possible

If you must travel, allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra room between you and the vehicle that is in front of you

Make sure your phone is fully charged

Be familiar with an alternate route in case the roads you typically use to get to your destination are closed

If you are traveling slowly, have your four-way flashers on

If possible, park vehicles off the roadways to allow public works staff to remove snow from the roadways

If you are in an accident, call 911, stay in your vehicle and wait for help

Do not get out of your vehicle and walk around on the roadway to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic

Remember to take breaks while shoveling to avoid back injuries and/or possible heart attack

Several inches of snow are expected to fall from the storm. Download the Storm Track 12 weather app for the latest forecast. It is available on Android and iOS.

