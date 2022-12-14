High school girls’ basketball scores (12-13-22)

Union-Endicott's Allison Stank prepares for a free throw in a girls' high school basketball...
Union-Endicott's Allison Stank prepares for a free throw in a girls' high school basketball game against Elmira on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the high school girls’ basketball scores from Tuesday, December 13:

Corning - 34, Maine-Endwell - 40

Horseheads - 50, Vestal - 47

Elmira - 64, Union-Endicott - 70

Ithaca - 36, Binghamton - 38

Susquehanna Valley - 72, Seton Catholic - 42

Norwich - 42, Chenango Forks - 64

Windsor - 31, Owego - 42

Greene - 37, Bainbridge-Guilford - 25

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developing: Lockouts lifted after deputies arrest suspect
Weapons charges issued, 2 arrested after social media post spurs frenzy of school, business lockouts
Woman arrested in child abuse investigation in Lisle
2 former drug dealers to face prison time
United Way of Broome County names new executive director

Latest News

Highlights: Corning vs. Maine-Endwell (girls’ basketball)
Highlights: Ithaca vs. Binghamton (girls’ basketball)
Highlights: Susquehanna Valley vs. Seton Catholic (girls’ basketball)
Maine-Endwell's Anna Fellow (20) dribbles into the offensive zone in a girls' high school...
Highlights: Corning vs. Maine-Endwell (girls’ basketball)