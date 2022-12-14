High school girls’ basketball scores (12-13-22)
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school girls’ basketball scores from Tuesday, December 13:
Corning - 34, Maine-Endwell - 40
Horseheads - 50, Vestal - 47
Elmira - 64, Union-Endicott - 70
Ithaca - 36, Binghamton - 38
Susquehanna Valley - 72, Seton Catholic - 42
Norwich - 42, Chenango Forks - 64
Windsor - 31, Owego - 42
Greene - 37, Bainbridge-Guilford - 25
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.