High school girls’ basketball scores (12-13-22)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school girls’ basketball scores from Tuesday, December 13:

Corning - 34, Maine-Endwell - 40

Horseheads - 50, Vestal - 47

Elmira - 64, Union-Endicott - 70

Ithaca - 36, Binghamton - 38

Susquehanna Valley - 72, Seton Catholic - 42

Norwich - 42, Chenango Forks - 64

Windsor - 31, Owego - 42

Greene - 37, Bainbridge-Guilford - 25

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.