Lourdes Hospital holds “Christmas Mission Project” to help families in need

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This Christmas season Lourdes hospital held their “Christmas Mission Project”, an effort to make the holidays a little merrier for families in need in Broome and Tioga counties.

Lourdes employees and departments adopted more than 55 families, consisting of more than 108 adults and 125 children and gave them gifts, and gift cards for the makings of a holiday dinner.

12 News crew visited the loading bay at Lourdes Hospital on Riverside Drive in Binghamton and spoke with Karen Riewerts, director of community development at Lourdes about the different items families are wishing for.

“We’ve had cribs we’ve had other items, mattresses, etcetera that families have wished for, and we’ve been able to fulfil those wishes so it really does vary from family to family.” said Karen Riewerts.

An additional 15 families were adopted independently by Lourdes departments and primary care practices throughout the Southern Tier, providing families in need with gift cards as well.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.