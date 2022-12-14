Man charged in saucepan assault

UNADILLA, NY (WBNG) -- State Troopers arrested a man for assaulting a victim with a saucepan.

New York State Police charged Peter T. Tarallo, 26, of Sidney, NY with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.

Troopers responded to an apartment at State Highway 8 in the Town of Unadilla around 2 a.m. on Dec. 12 for a report of an assault. Troopers discovered that a victim was struck with a saucepan over the head multiple times and was injured. The victim was transferred to the hospital for further evaluation.

Around 8:30 a.m., Tarallo was found by troopers and Sidney Police at an unnamed location. He was taken into custody and processed.

