NYSEG ‘not surprised’ customers are not happy with company

(WBNG) -- J.D. Power released its customer satisfaction survey results Wednesday for electrical utilities.

Overall satisfaction dropped as customers experiences higher monthly bills. Specifically, overall satisfaction is 731 on a 1,000-point scale. Wednesday’s results show a decrease in satisfaction from 2021, which scored 748 points in overall satisfaction.

NYSEG scored 685, the second-lowest score of the 16 electrical utilities that were asked about. Only Central Maine Power scored lower, with 607 points.

“The data is informative, how our customers are feeling is no surprise to NYSEG,” the company said. “We speak with them every day and accept their concerns as our own. We are living in challenging times, and it’s predictable, given the historic energy supply cost increases, that customers are struggling, and those sentiments are reflected in these results.”

NYSEG said it promises to help customers with late payment charge suspensions, HEAP and Emergency HEAP information, billing assistance and more.

The company was surrounded by criticism for its handling of a massive power outage caused by a spring snowstorm in April. In that storm, nearly 100,000 power outages were reported. It took NYSEG days to restore power to every customer that was affected. At the time, the company said it was the biggest weather-related outage that has ever occurred in New York State.

The study is based on responses from more than 1,000 online interviews conducted from January through November 2022 among 145 of the largest electrical utility brands.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.