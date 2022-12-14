Schools lift lockouts after law enforcement finds ‘person of interest’ in Cincinnatus threat investigation

(WBNG) -- Several schools underwent a lockout for the second time in three days this week following a threat made at a Cortland County business.

According to Norwich City School District Superintendant Scott Ryan, an unidentified person made a threat about a school shooting toward a Cincinnatus Dollar General employee Wednesday morning. Ryan said the threat was not made toward a specific school.

Cortland County dispatchers told 12 News that districts were told to resume their normal functions after law enforcement identified a person of interest.

As a precaution, the Norwich City School District has undergone a lockout. The Whitney Point School District, the Chenango Forks School District School District, the Chenango Valley School District, the Binghamton City School District, the Maine-Endwell School District, and Broome-Tioga BOCES have also issued lockouts.

On Monday, multiple districts underwent a lockout after a social media livestream showed a man driving around wearing body armor and holding onto a weapon. Eventually, two men were charged following the situation.

Broome County Sheriff David Harder said schools that underwent a lockout Monday were not in any danger and any lockouts were not enforced by police agencies.

Wednesday is the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting. 26 people were killed.

