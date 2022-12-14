Schools lift lockouts after law enforcement finds ‘person of interest’ in Cincinnatus threat investigation

(Phil Anderson)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Several schools underwent a lockout for the second time in three days this week following a threat made at a Cortland County business.

According to Norwich City School District Superintendant Scott Ryan, an unidentified person made a threat about a school shooting toward a Cincinnatus Dollar General employee Wednesday morning. Ryan said the threat was not made toward a specific school.

Cortland County dispatchers told 12 News that districts were told to resume their normal functions after law enforcement identified a person of interest.

As a precaution, the Norwich City School District has undergone a lockout. The Whitney Point School District, the Chenango Forks School District School District, the Chenango Valley School District, the Binghamton City School District, the Maine-Endwell School District, and Broome-Tioga BOCES have also issued lockouts.

On Monday, multiple districts underwent a lockout after a social media livestream showed a man driving around wearing body armor and holding onto a weapon. Eventually, two men were charged following the situation.

Broome County Sheriff David Harder said schools that underwent a lockout Monday were not in any danger and any lockouts were not enforced by police agencies.

Wednesday is the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting. 26 people were killed.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons charges issued, 2 arrested after social media post spurs frenzy of school, business lockouts
Developing: Lockouts lifted after deputies arrest suspect
2 former drug dealers to face prison time
Man charged in saucepan assault
Frank V. Criscitello
Binghamton burglar headed to state prison

Latest News

Here’s some tips on how you can safely travel in the snow
Crash on 201 Bridge caused traffic slowdowns Wednesday morning
Highlights: Corning vs. Maine-Endwell (girls’ basketball)
Highlights: Ithaca vs. Binghamton (girls’ basketball)