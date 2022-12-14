Thursday snow will be heavy and wet

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 13-19

Thursday: Snow develops SW to NE after 11am. Snow will be heavy at times. Travel could become slippery in the afternoon and evening. There is a small chance of some wintry mix near and south of the NYPA border. Power outages may develop. High: 32-35

Thursday Night: Snow continues. Travel will be slippery. Power outages could develop. Low: 31-33

Forecast Discussion:

A storm develops Thursday and snow is expected to arrive through the afternoon and continue overnight into Friday. Depending on how the storm tracks, some wintry mix, or rain, could develop overnight and Friday. Storm track changes, elevation and mixing/no mixing would impact snowfall totals. No significant icing is expected at the moment. Snow tapers off late Friday for most of the area but could linger into Saturday morning for places east of Binghamton. Additional accumulations will be minimal.

GET SHOVELS READY (WBNG)

WIDESPREAD SNOW (WBNG)

The weekend looks seasonable with highs in the 30s.

Some snow showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

