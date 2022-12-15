BC District Attorney Michael A. Korchak announces he is running for second term

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday, Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced he will be running for re-election in 2023.

In 2019 Korchak lost the republican primary, but later won the general election while on the libertarian ticket. He said he is planning to run as a Republican Candidate for the 2023 election.

Korchak said with his experience, and track record he believes he is well suited to continue to sit as the Broome County district attorney. He said in efforts to continue to support those in the community there should be no politics or corruption in the D.A. office.

“It’s very important that there’s no partisanship in the district attorney’s office and no corruption and no politics and have taken care of that you have a districts attorney’s office in broom county that gives you that and well fight on a daily basis for justice and rights,” said Mike Korchak.

He said, he is ready and confident going into this new election year.

