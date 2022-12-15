Broome County issues travel advisory ahead of snowstorm

(WBNG) -- Broome County has issued a travel advisory for the county ahead of an impactful winter snowstorm.

The travel advisory went into effect just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Travel is not restricted but motorists are urged to use extreme caution when driving as hazardous conditions may exist on the roads.

The county announced that its parks will be closed until further notice. Anyone who uses Broome County Public Transit is asked to follow any scheduling changes on its website.

Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday into Friday. Download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS for your forecast on the go.

