Broome County issues travel advisory ahead of snowstorm

(WBNG) -- Broome County has issued a travel advisory for the county ahead of an impactful winter snowstorm.

The travel advisory went into effect just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Travel is not restricted but motorists are urged to use extreme caution when driving as hazardous conditions may exist on the roads.

A travel advisory has been issued effective immediately. Travel is not restricted, but motorists are advised to use extreme caution. Changes to BC Transit service at https://t.co/fqZg3eVI0Q. County parks are closed until further notice. BC Library closing at 1:00 pic.twitter.com/gOSbZvzSkU — Broome County Government (@BroomeCountyGov) December 15, 2022

The county announced that its parks will be closed until further notice. Anyone who uses Broome County Public Transit is asked to follow any scheduling changes on its website.

Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday into Friday. Download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS for your forecast on the go.

