Buying weed? Make sure you see this sticker on the shop’s window

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced a “New York State Licensed Cannabis Dispensary” verification tool Thursday.

The tool will be posted on the windows of legally licensed retail dispensaries which are set to begin opening before the end of 2022. Hochul’s office said the designation will allow customers to know that they are buying cannabis from a New York State-regulated shop.

There will also be a universal symbol on each product that is sold. The symbol, as shown below, will indicate that the product is up to the standards set up by New York State.

(Office of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul)

“It’s critical for New York’s cannabis consumers to understand the risks of buying untested, illicit products and to have the tools to guide them to the safer, legal market that’s poised to open,” Governor Hochul said. “These tools will help to protect public health and strengthen our ability to deliver the equitable cannabis market our law envisions. We will continue to work with our partners in municipalities across the state to enforce the law and shut down illicit operators who are selling products that put New Yorkers at risk.”

Hochul’s office said as stores continue to open in 2023, the state will release a public-education campaign called “Why Buy Legal New York” which will showcase the benefits of buying legal adult-use cannabis. The campaign will discuss the risks of buying untested illicit products and how those products undermine the goals of New York’s cannabis law to create an equitable and inclusive cannabis market.

In early December, Johnson City Police shut down an illegitimate weed shop. According to police, the owner of “High Standards” was selling marijuana without a proper license to do so.

The closure came just weeks after New York State announced it began issuing licenses for legal pot with an approved application. Application forms were launched in August.

In November, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said the city would begin planning approvals and secondary supplemental applications to the state Office of Cannabis Management.

Kraham noted that legal cannabis provided opportunities for new jobs and investments within the city.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.