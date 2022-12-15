Endicott man to go to prison over .380 caliber handgun

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced an Endicott man will go to prison Thursday.

The district attorney’s office said 39-year-old Roger L. Edwards plead guilty to felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree in Broome County Court.

On Aug. 14, 2022, Endicott Police stopped a vehicle on Vestal Avenue in the village and found Edwards to be in possession of a loaded /380 caliber handgun.

The district attorney noted that Edwards has a 2015 conviction for felony attempted burglary in the second degree and will be sentenced to five years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision on March 14, 2023.

“This is a perfect example of police agencies working together to take a violent felon and an illegal handgun off of our streets,” said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

The case was investigated by the Endicott Police Department and New York State Police.

