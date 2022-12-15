Heavy, wet snow arriving today

Today: Snow begins just before noon. Snow will be heavy at times. Travel will be slick. Some power outages cannot be ruled out. Winds gusting up to near 30 MPH. Slight risk of mixing towards the NY/PA border. High: 29-34

Tonight: Snow continues. Travel will remain slippery. Risk of power outages. Winds gusting up to near 35 MPH. Low: 27-31

Friday: Snow continues. Wintery mix can’t be ruled out. Accumulations will be elevation-dependent. High: 34. Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33. Low: 15.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 29. Low: 18.

Monday: Cloudy. Cold. High: 30. Low: 19.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 31. Low: 15.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 28. Low: 11

Forecast Discussion:

A winter storm will arrive just before noon and continue into Friday. Some mixing is possible depending on the exact path the storm tracks. Any mixing of precipitation, along with any changes to the path and elevation will determine snow amounts. No icing is expected. Snow will begin to taper off during the night Friday.

The weekend will have some clouds but will remain seasonable, with highs approaching the low-30s.

Next week will feature clouds, but dry conditions. Highs will reach the upper-20s to low-30s.

