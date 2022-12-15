Hochul signs legislation to ban puppy mill pipeline in 2024

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores.

Hochul said the new legislation aims to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders. The legislation is set to go into effect in 2024, allowing for pet stores to charge shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.

“Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state.”

The legislation aims to prevent the buying and selling of animals from large-scale abusive breeders that do not give their animals proper food, water or veterinary care, resulting in poor health.

The legislation will continue to allow pet stores to host adoption services in conjunction with animal shelters or rescue organizations to help connect New Yorkers with animals in need of a home.

