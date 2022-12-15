Illegal rifle found after troopers respond to shots fired call

MARGARETVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- A man was arrested Wednesday after a report of shots fired at a residence in the Town of Andes, NY.

New York State Police said troopers charged Richard Geraghty with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree after responding to a residence on Beech Hill Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police said an investigation determined a 62-year-old woman was hurt when she accidentally fired a semi-automatic rifle. She sustained injuries to her face and hand. The first responding trooper applied her division-issued tourniquet to help subside some of the heavy bleeding to the victim’s hand. An officer from the Colchester Police Department applied a second tourniquet.

Authorities said the rifle in the incident was not legal in New York State.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

