Illegal rifle found after troopers respond to shots fired call

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
MARGARETVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- A man was arrested Wednesday after a report of shots fired at a residence in the Town of Andes, NY.

New York State Police said troopers charged Richard Geraghty with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree after responding to a residence on Beech Hill Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police said an investigation determined a 62-year-old woman was hurt when she accidentally fired a semi-automatic rifle. She sustained injuries to her face and hand. The first responding trooper applied her division-issued tourniquet to help subside some of the heavy bleeding to the victim’s hand.  An officer from the Colchester Police Department applied a second tourniquet.

Authorities said the rifle in the incident was not legal in New York State.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

